Mississippi Theater Camp Hit by Global Health Crisis

Jul. 24, 2020  

A Mississippi theater camp had to close early after one or more of its campers tested positive for the coronavirus, the Sun Herald reported.

The WINGS Performing Arts Center, located in Gulfport, Mississippi, had to close two days early due to positive tests.

According to the Sun Herald, the executive director "would not say how many campers tested positive [...] not disclose the number of campers, or the number who tested positive, for privacy reasons."

The outbreak at the camp is brought on concerns for the upcoming school year, with cases growing in the area leading up to the fall.

The nationally recognized Lynn Meadows WINGS Performing Arts program, now in its 20th year, nurtures the talent and spirit of young people through the arts, community service and leadership.



