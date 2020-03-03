Mississippi Museum of Art Will Present VAN GOGH, MONET, DEGAS, AND THEIR TIMES

The Mississippi Museum of Art is presenting a special exhibition of 74 masterworks by seminal French artists of the 19th and 20th centuries including Edgar Degas, Eugène Delacroix, Edouard Manet, Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Pablo Picasso, Henri Rousseau, and Vincent van Gogh.

On view from April 4 through September 27, 2020, Van Gogh, Monet, Degas, and Their Times: The Mellon Collection of French Art from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts showcases major schools of French art including Romanticism, Impressionism, and Cubism spanning 150 years. An exceptional selection of work by modern French masters-among the most celebrated and recognized of the Western canon-the exhibition also reveals the connoisseurship of Paul and Rachel "Bunny" Lambert Mellon, among the most philanthropic art collecting couples of the last century. The Mellons' personal interests, commitment to modernism, and prescient collecting strategies are evident in the grouping.

Vincent van Gogh, Daisies, Arles, 1888

Roger Ward, PhD, the Museum's Deputy Director of Art and Programs, said, "This is the first traveling exhibition of the Mellon Collection since Mrs. Mellon's bequest to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in 2014. Included are works by all the best-known artists, both French and Dutch, of the late 19th century who abandoned the official methods of the French Academy and forged a new way of painting that came to be called Impressionism. We are thrilled by the opportunity to share these masterpieces with Jackson and our visitors from around the world."

Claude Monet, Field of Poppies, Giverny, 1885

Organized thematically, the exhibition opens with equestrian paintings by Degas, Eugene Delacroix, and Théodore Géricault followed by human figures and portraits by Gustave Courbet, Morisot, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and others depicted in informal settings. The next section features views of Paris (a frequent destination for the Mellons and members of their social milieu) and Impressionist and Post-Impressionist urban city-scapes by Pierre Bonnard, Maurice Utrillo, and Van Gogh. A grouping of paintings featuring water demonstrates some Impressionists' skill at imitating a variety of fluid surfaces. A selection of paintings of the French countryside features Monet's vibrant Field of Poppies, Giverny and smaller canvases by Georges Seurat and Van Gogh, among others.

The final section contains large, iconic paintings that stand apart from the more intimate sensibility of many of the other works in the collection. Among the masterpieces on view are Rousseau's tour de force Tropical Landscape (1910), Bonnard's Post-Impressionist The Dining Room (ca. 1940-47), and Picasso's Cubist still life The Chinese Chest of Drawers (1953), the latest work in the exhibition.

The MMA is the final venue for this traveling exhibition before the collection is reinstalled in Virginia in October 2020.

Pierre Bonnard, The Dining Room, ca. 1940-47

This exhibition is organized by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Its presentation in Jackson, MS, is sponsored by the Robert M. Hearin Support Foundation. VMFA published a catalogue to accompany the traveling exhibition which will be available for sale in the Museum's store.

Admission

While entrance to the Museum is free, there will be an admission charge for Van Gogh, Monet, Degas, and Their Times: $15 per person; $13 advance purchase until April 3, 2020; $13 for seniors and groups of ten or more; $10 for college students with school ID. Free for Museum Members, children 5 and under, and K-12 students on Tuesdays and Thursdays thanks to Feild Co-operative Associations, Inc., and BlueCross BlueShield of Mississippi.

msmuseumart.org





Related Articles Shows View More Jackson, MS Stories

More Hot Stories For You