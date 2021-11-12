Miracle on 34th St will be performed at Meridan Little Theatre next month.

A holiday classic from the writer of the musical theatre masterpiece, The Music Man!, and based on the movie of the same name, Miracle on 34th Street features a book and score by none other than Meredith Wilson.

Single mother, Doris Walker, doesn't want her six-year-old Susan's head filled with romantic notions. Their neighbor, Fred Gailey, tries to woo Doris by charming Susan and taking her to see Santa Claus at Macy's, where Doris works. Doris is not impressed, but when it turns out that Macy's Santa may, in fact, be the real Kris Kringle, a wave of love spreads across New York City that melts even the most cynical hearts.

Filled with humor, spectacle and such beloved songs as "Pinecones and Holly Berries," "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" and "My State, My Kansas," this joyous, heartwarming musical is pure family entertainment, wholesome without being cloying. A star-vehicle for a female actress that features great roles for children, the show is a cast- and crowd-pleaser. Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical is the perfect holiday treat!" Music Theatre International (MTI).

Performances run December 9-12, 2021.

Learn more at http://www.meridianlittletheatre.com/miracle-on-34th-st.html.