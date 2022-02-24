Laurel Little Theatre Announces Auditions For MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Laurel Little Theatre has announced auditions for Matilda The Musical. The Kids' Camp is for students entering 1st thru 10th grade in fall 2022. Director Lacy Cockrell and Musical Director Shane Cockrell will lead a cast of 100 kids for a full week of afternoon rehearsals and workshops that begin May 26, 2022 and ends with performances the first weekend of June.

Many kids grew up reading the book and loving the movie version about the precocious little five-year-old Matilda as she and her fellow students deal with their vicious school mistress, Miss Trunchbull, and their lovely teacher, Miss Honey. Written by the same author as WILLY WONKA, this musical won London's Best Musical Olivier Award as well as five of Broadway's Tony Awards.

Registration will start March, 2022 and our camp always fills quickly. The registered campers will have auditions in April for lead roles. Make sure you're on the LLT newsletter list to get first notice of when registration opens. Contact LLTLaurelMS@aol.com if you have any questions.