Laurel Little Theatre Announces 62nd Season Featuring SOMETHING ROTTEN, RIPCORD & More

Laurel Little Theatre has announcesdtheir upcoming 62nd year, "A SUPERCALIFRAGILISTICEXPIALIDOCIOUS SEASON!" that begins the end of July.

The season opener will be the new Broadway musical "SOMETHING ROTTEN" running the weekends of July 29-31 and August 5-7.

Set in Shakespearean times, a pair of brothers producing theatre shows never seem to have the hits their arch enemy has - the swashbuckler ladies man, William Shakespeare.

So they have a clever idea - why not put words to music to bring in a crowd - creating the world's first "musical comedy."

It's super funny as every song spoofs something from our modern shows. There's even one big number that has riffs off two dozen different musicals from the last four decades in just one five-minute song!

Director Frankie Bennett and music director Dr. Susan Smith have a huge cast and crew of over 50 that's been in rehearsals for over a month.

LLT's reservation line for "SOMETHING ROTTEN" starts answering July 22nd - one week before opening night - at 601.428.0140.

The second production of the season will be the Southern comedy, "RIPCORD," running in October under the direction of Rick Youngblood.

It's a witty script that's laugh-out-loud funny and filled with massive amounts of heart!

Two ladies are thrown together as roommates in a retirement home, but they are NOT a perfect match! One is upbeat and cheerful and optimistic, while the other is very much the opposite and just wants to live alone.

Think of a hilarious combination of "THE ODD COUPLE" mixed in with "THE GOLDEN GIRLS."

February 2023 brings in another Southern comedy. "THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST" is set in Brookhaven, Mississippi in the 1980s. It will be directed by LLT alumni Jay Baggett.

Local resident Carnelle Scott is rehearsing furiously for the contest, the town's annual Fourth of July beauty pageant.

She has a big talent number planned: Carnelle taps and turns somersaults to "The Star-Spangled Banner" while clenching a sparkler in her teeth. True talent indeed - her act is so bad that it's actually great!

Throw in some charming but very colorful locals and you have a recipe for lots of belly-laughs in this explosion of red, glitter and blue and homegrown Southern values! A true casserole of sympathy and snickers!

LLT closes out the season with their annual Kids' Camp production - the family favorite musical "MARY POPPINS." The camp workshops begin late May 2022 and the production runs the first weekend of June.

Show director Lacy Cockrell, music director Shane Cockrell and camp director Sallie Mitchell will head up the 100 kids that pull off a major miracle "puttin' on a show" in just one week!

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! It's one of the all-time favorites. The story we all grew up knowing is a charmer with magical nanny Mary Poppins and the lovable Banks children.

It'll feature beautiful settings and costumes, and those unforgettable songs that everyone just loves: "A Spoonful Of Sugar," "Feed The Birds" and "Let's Go Fly A Kite."

LLT offers a full season four-punch membership ticket that has savings from 17%-24% off single ticket prices and makes the average price of attending live theatre less than a movie. And LLT features "No Inflation Here" with prices remaining the same for the last four years.

The 4-Punch LLT Season Member Ticket is $50 (seniors or students), $55 (adults), $100 (two 4-punch season tickets for a couple) or $190 (four season tickets for a family of four). There are four punches on each season ticket - allowing you to punch once per show, or you can even use up to two of your punches on any one production and bring someone with you.

LLT's "Gold Patrons" that contribute over the cost of a season ticket also receive a complimentary wine or soft drink at each performance, a choice of seats from a specially reserved Gold Patrons' section, listings in each show program and on the LLT website, and a tax deduction for their donations.