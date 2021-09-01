Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Comes To New Stage Theatre Next Month

The show will run October 5th through 17th, 2021.

Sep. 1, 2021  
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is coming to New Stage Theatre next month!

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is coming to New Stage Theatre next month! The show will run October 5th through 17th, 2021.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good.

The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Green and Steve Martin.

For tickets visit https://newstagetheatre.com/little-shop-of-horrors/


