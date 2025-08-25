Kevin Gates Comes to the Landers Center in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



RIAA multi-platinum certified rap superstar & entrepreneur, Kevin Gates, has announced national The Amilio Tour. The tour, presented by Live Nation, is hosted by DJ Chose and follows Gates' recently release platinum single follow up "Hard For Pt. 2 (Many Times) and the March 2025 mixtape "I'm Him 2."

The Amilio tour is scheduled to arrive in Southaven's Landers Center on Sunday October 26.

The show features special guests Gelo & Rob Kazi.

Gates is currently signed to Bread Winners' Association with a partnership with Atlantic Records. His debut studio album, Islah, released in January 2016 and peaked at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. Prior to Islah, Gates also released a number of mixtapes, including Stranger Than Fiction (2013), By Any Means (2014), and Luca Brasi 2 (2014), all of which peaked in the top 40 on the Billboard 200 chart.