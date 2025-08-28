GRAMMY Museum Mississippi Sets New '80s Rock Exhibit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY Museum Mississippi will host a new special exhibit titled "’80s Rock: The Wildest Decade in Music," which tells the story of one of the most under-appreciated eras in rock history, exploring how genres like hair metal and glam metal became so popular and why their fans remain so loyal to this day.

Sponsored by The Maddox Foundation, the ’80s Rock: The Wildest Decade in Music exhibit will open to the public on Friday, September 26, 2025, and feature artifacts and memorabilia from bands who made a huge splash during that decade, including Mötley Crüe, Poison, Skid Row, Warrant, Ratt, Guns N’ Roses, Cinderella, Def Leppard, Lita Ford, Vixen, and more. Contributing Sponsors for this exhibit include Entergy, South Delta Planning and Development District, and Visit Mississippi.

An exclusive pre-opening event will be held on Thursday, September 25, at 6 p.m., featuring a reception and program with stories and conversation from members of Twisted Sister. This event is reserved for exhibit sponsors and GRAMMY Museum Mississippi members. Tickets for members are available here.

On display through 2026 the exhibit will feature artifacts, instruments and memorabilia from bands of the ’80s hair and glam metal scene, and bands from the pre-glam ’70s scene, including:

Ozzy Osborne stage costume

Mötley Crüe’s drum kit

Def Leppard Washburn bass

Guns N’ Roses smashed bass and Appetite for Destruction lithograph

Pink bodice worn by Nancy Wilson of Heart

Lita Ford’s Black Widow guitar and outfit

Poison autographed guitars and signed memorabilia

Guitar played by Ratt

Warrant drumhead

Iconic photographs from the era by Mark Weiss

Fans will also have the opportunity to have their photo taken in front of the popular Los Angeles Sunset Strip venue, the Whisky a Go Go. GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Museum is closed on Mondays. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, or by visiting here.