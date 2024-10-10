GASLIGHT Comes to New Stage Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Patrick Hamilton’s Gaslight – A New Version for the Stage by Steven Dietz will come to the New Stage Theatre in October. The Regional Premiere runs October 22 – November 3, 2024.

A portrait of courage in the face of evil.

The sanctity of marriage is threatened when sanity is at stake. Strange things start to happen to newlyweds Bella and Jack in this turn-of-the-century Victorian thriller as their seemingly perfect marriage devolves into something more sinister. Gaslight thrillingly delves into the horrors of psychological abuse, where the truth is fickle for characters and audiences alike.

With undertones of Sherlock Holmes and film noir, it’s a story filled with mystery, deceit, and double-crosses. This Gaslight is the first authorized update/adaptation of the Patrick Hamilton classic.

Recommended for ages 14+.

Comments