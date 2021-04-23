FREAKY FRIDAY is Now Playing at Starkville High School

Starkville High School and International Thespian Troupe 1180 presents Freaky Friday, with special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The new musical, Freaky Friday, based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films (and developed by Disney Theatrical Productions expressly for licensing to theatres), features a book by Bridget Carpenter - the co-executive producer and writer on the beloved TV hits, "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood" - and music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey - the Pulitzer Prize-winning composers of Next to Normal and If/Then.

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.

Performances run through April 25. Purchase tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/49050.

Cast:

Coach Meyers

SJ Brocato

Mike

Christian Dunne

Katherine

McKenzie Gines

Ensemble

Chyla Hanna

Ensemble

Lia Jones

Ensemble

Mackenzie McCleod

Fletcher

Brady McNutt

Ellie

Gwen McNutt

Ensemble

Clinton Neely Jr.

Adam

William Norris III

Ensemble

Kynlee Owen

Torrey

Lindy Peterson

Ensemble

Myles Petty

Ensemble

Nadyn Samara

Savannah

Lena West

Crew:

Stage Manager

Shelby Stafford

Stage Manager

Sally Stafford

Director

Trisha Jordan