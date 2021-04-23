FREAKY FRIDAY is Now Playing at Starkville High School
Performances run through April 25.
Starkville High School and International Thespian Troupe 1180 presents Freaky Friday, with special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
The new musical, Freaky Friday, based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films (and developed by Disney Theatrical Productions expressly for licensing to theatres), features a book by Bridget Carpenter - the co-executive producer and writer on the beloved TV hits, "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood" - and music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey - the Pulitzer Prize-winning composers of Next to Normal and If/Then.
When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.
Performances run through April 25. Purchase tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/49050.
Cast:
Coach Meyers
SJ Brocato
Mike
Christian Dunne
Katherine
McKenzie Gines
Ensemble
Chyla Hanna
Ensemble
Lia Jones
Ensemble
Mackenzie McCleod
Fletcher
Brady McNutt
Ellie
Gwen McNutt
Ensemble
Clinton Neely Jr.
Adam
William Norris III
Ensemble
Kynlee Owen
Torrey
Lindy Peterson
Ensemble
Myles Petty
Ensemble
Nadyn Samara
Savannah
Lena West
Crew:
Stage Manager
Shelby Stafford
Stage Manager
Sally Stafford
Director
Trisha Jordan