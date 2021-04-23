Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FREAKY FRIDAY is Now Playing at Starkville High School

Performances run through April 25.

Starkville High School and International Thespian Troupe 1180 presents Freaky Friday, with special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The new musical, Freaky Friday, based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films (and developed by Disney Theatrical Productions expressly for licensing to theatres), features a book by Bridget Carpenter - the co-executive producer and writer on the beloved TV hits, "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood" - and music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey - the Pulitzer Prize-winning composers of Next to Normal and If/Then.

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.

Performances run through April 25. Purchase tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/49050.

Cast:

Coach Meyers
SJ Brocato

Mike
Christian Dunne

Katherine
McKenzie Gines

Ensemble
Chyla Hanna

Ensemble
Lia Jones

Ensemble
Mackenzie McCleod

Fletcher
Brady McNutt

Ellie
Gwen McNutt

Ensemble
Clinton Neely Jr.

Adam
William Norris III

Ensemble
Kynlee Owen

Torrey
Lindy Peterson

Ensemble
Myles Petty

Ensemble
Nadyn Samara

Savannah
Lena West

Crew:

Stage Manager
Shelby Stafford

Stage Manager
Sally Stafford

Director
Trisha Jordan


