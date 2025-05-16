DUSTI BONGÉ: Modernist Of The South to Open At The Walter Anderson Museum Of Art

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Walter Anderson Museum of Art will present its newest exhibition, Dusti Bongé: Modernist of the South, on view from June 11 through November 30, 2025. Comprising 24 works on paper, canvas, and Masonite from public and private collections across Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama, the exhibition celebrates the life, legacy, and expansive body of work of Dusti Bongé (1903 - 1993), a pioneering force in modernist painting. Her roots in Biloxi, Mississippi, deeply influenced her dynamic, expressive style.

Dusti Bongé is recognized today as one of the foremost Southern modernist painters of the 20th century. The artist experimented widely throughout her career, exploring Cubism, Surrealism, Abstract Expressionism, among other movements. Her work features imagery of the region, morphing throughout her lifetime to reflect representations of the artist's experiences, dreams, and visions. The WAMA presentation includes depictions of vernacular architecture and maritime activities associated with Gulf Coast life alongside abstract compositions providing a distinctive selection drawn from her diverse oeuvre.

"Wedding Vase with Bouquet is a beautiful example of the creative exchange between Dusti and Archie Bongé and Walter Anderson," said Mattie Codling, Deputy Director and Curator of Exhibitions at WAMA, who organized the exhibition. "The Bacchante Vase, carved by Anderson and gifted to the Bongés as a wedding present, becomes more than just an object-it's a symbol of friendship, inspiration, and shared artistic vision."

The Walter Anderson Museum of Art is honored to present this exhibition in partnership with the Dusti Bongé Art Foundation (DBAF), which is presenting a complementary exhibition in their Biloxi gallery curated by Ligia M. Römer, DBAF Executive Director. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of DBAF's establishment, the exhibition is on view through September 30, 2025. Hollis Taggart, New York, exhibited a selection of her Surrealist works January 9 through March 15, 2025.

