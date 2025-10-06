DISNEY ON ICE Comes to the Landers Center in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney on Ice is coming to the Landers Center next year. Hit the road with Mickey and his pals for a high-octane ride in Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures, a brand-new adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics, and up-close character interactions! See Elsa, Moana, Woody and more LIVE.

Note: Costumes not permitted for guests 14 years & older.

Performances run January 29 - February 1. Get your tickets today. Attendees can also purchase the Character Experience ticket add-on.

Character Experience: Elsa & Mirabel

Glide and dance your way into the worlds of Frozen & Encanto with music and dancing alongside Elsa and Mirabel, celebrating the amazing gifts that make each of us unique. Enhance your Disney On Ice show ticket with a preshow Character Experience that includes games, storytelling, crafting and interactive time with Elsa and Mirabel. Bring your personal device for photo opportunities.

This Character Experience begins one (1) hour before each scheduled show time.

NOTE: Each guest, ages 2 and up, must have both a Character Experience ticket and a Disney On Ice show ticket to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult.