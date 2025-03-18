CATAPULT Comes to the Saenger Theatre Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



America’s Got Talent Finalist, Catapult, is bringing their amazing shadow illusion dance choreography to Hattiesburg's Historic Saenger Theater on April 11th, 2025!

As Howie Mandel put it: “Catapult Entertainment has been CATAPULTED”! Millions of people were amazed by the company and fell in love with their four network television presentations on the number 1 hit show, America’s Got Talent. Howard Stern bowed to and called Catapult a “million-dollar act”, Heidi Klum still has a crush on them and Mel B wanted their bodies! Catapult has been touring worldwide ever since.

Doors will open at 6:00 PM and the show will start at 7:00 PM.

Tickets range in price from $25 - $55 plus fees.

Comments