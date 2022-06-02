BOOK OF MORMON Mississippi Debut & More Announced for Broadway in Jackson 2022-2023 Season

The return of Broadway in Jackson has been announced, consisting of topflight, live stage entertainment based at Thalia Mara Hall. Broadway in Jackson will bring the Best of Touring Broadway direct from New York, including for the first-time ever Book of Mormon, the fabulously fun Legally Blonde - The Musical, Annie, critically acclaimed holiday stage extravaganza Cirque Dreams Holidaze, and the amazing a cappella group Straight No Chaser!

You won't want to miss a moment of the action! Beginning today, current season ticket holders will be able to renew their season packages, and lock in the seats they had last season for another great year of entertainment at the jewel of Jackson, Thalia Mara Hall.

2022-2023 NEW SEASON TICKET HOLDER PRESALE Due to the extraordinary Broadway in Jackson Season line up we are expecting unprecedented demand on season ticket packages. Beginning today at 10AM anyone interested in purchasing a Season Ticket can sign up for Season Ticket Presale Access JacksonBroadway.com. Those who signed up for Presale Access will get a link to the Official Broadway in Jackson Season Ticket Portal beginning Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Season Tickets are expected to go fast, so make sure you sign up for Presale Access!

The only way to guarantee the best seats at the best prices for all the Broadway in Jackson shows is by becoming a Season Ticket Holder!

Don't be left out! Register for 2022-2023 Broadway in Jackson

Season Ticket Presale now at www.JacksonBroadway.com

THE BEST IN BROADWAY IS COMING TO JACKSON!

The 2022-2023 Broadway in Jackson Line Up

Straight No Chaser - Friday, November 11, 2022

Cirque Dreams Holidaze - Sunday, December 11, 2022

Legally Blonde- Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Book of Mormon - Friday, April 28, 2023

Annie - Wednesday, May 3, 2023