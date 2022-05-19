Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLUE MAN GROUP Comes to Jackson Live in July

The performance is on July 12, 2022.

May. 19, 2022 Â 
Over 35 million people on our blue planet have experienced the surprising and exciting show that is BLUE MAN GROUP. And now, the Blue Men return with a new show - BLUE MAN GROUP SPEECHLESS TOUR. The world-renowned bald and blue trio embarks on a new journey of discovery, the result of over 27 years spent observing humanity. SPEECHLESS will feature new and original compositions, acts, and instruments alongside iconic Blue Man Group moments based in joy, art, music, comedy, social commentary, and hilarious absurdity.

Join the fun as the Blue Men search for the elusive ~present moment~ while creating moments of large-scale participation and universal connection with the audience (that's you!) that unites us a??beyond words in our always-on world. The Blue Men see fun in your future and are here to reignite your digitally-overloaded senses. If you like normal, think again - 'cause this show is a rollicking, rowdy, rave of a good time. You'll witness music, laughter, and surprises over and over. Join us in your city and experience a new blue. It's time for you to have the time of your life.

The performance is on July 12, 2022. Learn more at https://www.jacksonbroadway.com/events/detail/blue-man-group.



