BLIPPI: JOIN THE BAND TOUR Comes to the Landers Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Blippi is coming to the Landers Center to make some music in Blippi: Join the Band Tour! The event is set for March 2, 2025.

Blippi will be joined onstage by Meekah, their singing and dancing buddies and LIVE musicians to explore what makes music, including sounds, rhythms and instruments, through all your favorite Blippi hits. So grab your drumsticks, tune up your guitar, and move those feet with Blippi and get ready for a musical performance that's fun for the whole family!

Comments