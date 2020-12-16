Teatro di San Carlo Will Launch a Virtual Streaming Platform

The show must go on at the Teatro di San Carlo in Italy, the world's oldest opera, even amidst the health crisis. The theater is launching its winter season program, although the doors are still closed to the public, CNN reports.

For the first time, San Carlo is offering shows to the public virtually.

"This theater had to think of something new, to move out of a deep crisis, and at the same time be close to the audience," said San Carlo's chief executive manager, Emmanuela Spedaliere. "The possibility that everyone could access the world of opera...gives us a sense of equality."

The company hosted its first online ticketed show on December 4.

"The policy we took was to offer a ticket that costs 99 cents for everyone because one of the most important reflections, in terms of Covid, was that it really made us all feel equal," said Spedaliere. "The possibility that everyone could access the world of opera with this ticket gives us a sense of equality."

The theater will soon launch a streaming platform, with the mission of making its productions accessible.

The platform will host concerts, documentaries, educational projects and conversations with leaders in the performing arts.

