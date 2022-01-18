Stage Entertainment Opens Second Theatre In Milan

Stage Entertainment, the world's largest international musical production company, has opened a second theatre in Milan: the 'Teatro Lirico'.

The theatre offers seating for 1,400 people. The company was already active with the 'Teatro Nazionale' in the same city. Stage Entertainment is the largest provider of live entertainment in Italy.

The theatre has undergone a major renovation over the past few years, after falling into disuse in 1998. In partnership with the Milan city council, Stage Entertainment has invested in the restoration of the auditorium, the design of the theatre, both front of house and backstage, plus the technical facilities. The idea behind the renovation was to preserve the historical character of the building, while upgrading it to meet modern-day standards.

Because of the varied range of shows over the years, the Lirico theatre is seen as an important cultural symbol of the city. The theatre was opened in 1779, a year after the completion of the famous La Scala opera house and has since then been the stage for a number of significant historical events, including the première of Donizetti's 'L'elisir d'amore'.

Arthur de Bok, CEO Stage Entertainment: "I am proud of the fact that we can add the Lirico theatre to our network of theatres and enrich the cultural offer in Milan. The Lirico theatre fits with our strategic objective to increase our presence in the countries in which we operate and to offer our visitors a wide range of live entertainment."

Matteo Forte, Managing Director Stage Entertainment Italy: "With the reopening of the Lirico theatre we are giving back a piece of history to the city. In line with the theatre's original objective, we want to reach as many people as possible and we will offer a varied program to that end. I am proud that we, as Stage Entertainment, can contribute to that."