NABUCCO Will Be Performed at Verona Arena This Month

Nabucco is returning to Verona Arena this month.

Nabucco, King of Babylon, has laid siege to the city of Jerusalem. Zaccariah, the High Priest, encourages the Hebrew people to take refuge in Salomon's temple and assures them that it is still possible to negotiate for peace since the enemy's daughter, Fenena, has been captured. Zaccariah assigns her to Ismael, nephew of Jerusalem's king.

Performances begin on August 26.

The mitigation of the health emergency enables Verona Arena to ensure that the summer of 2020 is not completely silent and on June 12th they announced the 2020 Summer Festival "In the heart of the Music", which foresees 11 nights with all the greatest artists on the Italian and international opera scenario. Check out the program at the link below.

