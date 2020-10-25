La Scala Quarantines Cast of AIDA After Two Members Test Positive For COVID-19

The opera house will stage a concert of arias and opera choruses from “Aida,” “Nabucco” and “La Boheme.”

La Scala theater has officially quarantined its Aida cast after two members tested positive for COVID-19, the National Herald reports.

This comes after the theater announced its season launch that was set for December 7 as been called off until further notice.

La Scala has delayed announcing plans for December-March. The entire cast was tested after one performer received a positive result, and a second infection was confirmed.

Now, with the whole cast quarantined, the opera house will stage a concert of arias and opera choruses from "Aida," "Nabucco" and "La Boheme."

