DBDT's Executive To Share Profitable Post-COVID Business Model At Arts Conference In Italy

The Impresa Cultura Italia-Confcommercio has invited Dallas Black Dance Theatre Executive Director Zenetta S. Drew to be a panelist at its conference in Rome, Italy, on October 18 and 19, 2022. The Forum Impresa Cultura Italia 2022 conference focuses on international trends and practices for cultural and arts enterprises in Italy. Ms. Drew will be among representatives worldwide discussing new business models in the post-COVID era. The two-day conference takes place at the Teatro dell'Opera in Rome.

Zenetta Drew will participate in the round table discussion - "New Visions and New Business Models for Arts and Cultural Enterprises in the Post-COVID19 Era" - Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

During the summer of 2020, after COVID closed performance venues, Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) became the first professional dance company in the world to present its entire season as paid-only virtual performances. The new business model generated more than $100,000 in a new revenue stream for the dance company, which never stepped foot on a stage during its 44th season. Now in its 46th season, DBDT has developed a hybrid model offering in-person, streaming, and on-demand options for its season performances. Since the COVID outbreak, DBDT performances have been viewed virtually in over 34 countries. Dallas Black Dance Theatre is the ninth-largest contemporary modern dance company in the U.S.

Some of the most important international executives in the field of arts & culture are on the panel with Ms. Drew. Participants include Eleonora Andreatta, Vice-President of Italian Language Originals, Netflix; Lukas Crepaz, Executive Director, Salzburg Festival (online); Andrea Del Mercato, General Director, Biennale di Venezia; Samanta Isaia, Director/Managing Director, Museo Egizio Turin; Matteo Forte, Managing Director, Stage Entertainment Italy; and Mark Volpe, former President/CEO, Boston Symphony Orchestra. The moderator is Alex Turrini, Co-editor in Chief of the International Journal of Arts Management and Director of the Economics and Management of the Arts, Culture, Media, and Entertainment (ACME) master's program at Bocconi University in Milan, Italy.



This is the second edition of the Forum organized by Impresa Cultura Italia-Confcommercio, which coordinates cultural and creative enterprises and is supported by Confcommercio and Agis. The event focuses on the future of cultural enterprises in Italy, with an eye on the training of new generations, from an artistic and managerial viewpoint and on international trends and practices. The analysis of the global artistic and cultural market accompanies a reflection on new strategies and business models to face the post-pandemic future, with a look at the acquisition and involvement of talents to make culture a competitive advantage.

For more details visit www.confcommercioasti.it.