Cairo Opera Ballet Troupe Will Perform AIDA in Italy This Week

The Cairo Opera Ballet Troupe will appear in Italy later this week to perform Aida, celebrating 150 years since the production's first presentation in Egypt, Egypt Today reports.

The production was presented in Europe for the first time at the La Scala Theater in Italy in February of 1872.

The performance is set to take place on July 16, 2021 and will be accompanied by an exhibition of the most important designs of clothing and accessories from the show.

Aida is an opera in four acts by Giuseppe Verdi to an Italian libretto by Antonio Ghislanzoni. Set in the Old Kingdom of Egypt, it was commissioned by Cairo's Khedivial Opera House and had its première there on 24 December 1871, in a performance conducted by Giovanni Bottesini.

Today the work holds a central place in the operatic canon, receiving performances every year around the world; at New York's Metropolitan Opera alone, Aida has been sung more than 1,100 times since 1886.