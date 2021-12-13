Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COVID-19 Outbreak Delays La Scala Ballet Opening

pixeltracker

La Scala Theatre Ballet was scheduled to to open its season with La Bayadere on December 15. The performance has been pushed back until December 21.

Dec. 13, 2021  
COVID-19 Outbreak Delays La Scala Ballet Opening

Voice of America has reported that La Scala has postponed its ballet season premiere after a COVID-19 outbreak, days after theater opened its opera season with a full-capacity audience.

Read the full story HERE.

At least one of the four ballerinas who tested positive for COVID-19 also appeared in the December 7 premiere of the opera Macbeth. Ten other people who work in the theater have tested positive.

La Scala Theatre Ballet was scheduled to to open its season with La Bayadere on December 15. The performance has been pushed back until December 21.

New COVID-19 cases are rising in Italy, the country reporting 20,000 new cases Friday.

See the full story HERE.


Related Articles View More Italy Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Voting Open For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards - Including In Person & Streaming Categories!
  • Photo: First Look At Kyla Stone As Anya In ANASTASIA On Tour
  • Photos: Get A First Look At The New Cast Of RENT On Tour
  • BroadwayWorld Launches New Theatre Shop In Partnership With The Araca Group Featuring Show Merch & More