COVID-19 Outbreak Delays La Scala Ballet Opening

Voice of America has reported that La Scala has postponed its ballet season premiere after a COVID-19 outbreak, days after theater opened its opera season with a full-capacity audience.

At least one of the four ballerinas who tested positive for COVID-19 also appeared in the December 7 premiere of the opera Macbeth. Ten other people who work in the theater have tested positive.

La Scala Theatre Ballet was scheduled to to open its season with La Bayadere on December 15. The performance has been pushed back until December 21.

New COVID-19 cases are rising in Italy, the country reporting 20,000 new cases Friday.

