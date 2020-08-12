Yes Studios Greenlights Historical Family Saga THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF JERUSALEM

THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF JERUSALEM was created by Shlomo Mashiach, Ester Namdar Tamam and Oded Davidoff.

Yes Studios, the Tel Aviv-based powerhouse producer and distributor behind global hit series including Fauda, Your Honor, Shtisel, 68 WHISKEY and On The Spectrum, is announcing today the launch of its most ambitious series to date titled THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF JERUSALEM. The series, which is a historical, multi-generational melodrama adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name written by author Sarit Yishai-Levy, started production this week.

Filming takes place throughout the country including historical locations in Jerusalem, Safed, Acre, and other cities. THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF JERUSALEM will be shot in Hebrew, English, Ladino and Arabic and will air on Yes TV in early 2021. The series represents the broadcaster's largest financial investment to-date and is one of the most expensive productions to ever come out of the country. Yes TV has commissioned an initial 2 seasons of the series.

THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF JERUSALEM was created by Shlomo Mashiach, Ester Namdar Tamam and Oded Davidoff, who is also the Director. The series is written by Shlomo Mashiach ("Your Honor"), and based on the novel by Sarit Yishai-Levi, produced by Dafna Prenner and Shai Eines from Artza Productions and distributed by Yes Studios. The series stars Michael Aloni (Shtisel), Hila Saada (The Baker & The Beauty), Itzik Cohen (Fauda), and introduces Swell Ariel Or who will play Luna Armoza, the beauty queen of Jerusalem.

Set in the early-mid 20th century, THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF JERUSALEM unravels, recreates, and brings to life the story of a family set against the backdrop of the Ottoman Empire, The British Mandate and Israel's War of Independence. The series which begins in 1917 is a colorful, passionate, and tragic story interwoven with Judeo-Spanish traditions and the history of a nascent country. The series also stars Yuval Scharf (McMafia), Ellie Steen, Moris Cohen, Irit Kaplan, Israel Ogalbo, Tamir Ginsburg, Tom Hagi, Omer Dror, Miki Kam, and Dov Navon.

Danna Stern, Managing Director of Yes Studios said "We have all fallen in love with the story of the Armoza family and cannot wait to see it materialize on screen. The initial two-season order is a show of confidence in the story-telling abilities of all involved. This series is a big departure from our usual fare as this is one the only period pieces ever produced in the country, but we are hopeful that audiences worldwide will feel the same as we do and join us on this adventure."

Dafna Prenner, Co-CEO Artza Productions commented: "After years of watching with envy costume dramas from around the world, we feel lucky to be able to produce a period drama that will bring to the screen the rarely seen sights and sounds of early 20th century Jerusalem. From acquiring the rights to Israel's best selling book of the last decade and the formation of a brilliant dream-like creative team, this has been a surprising, emotional and inspiring journey -- and we can't wait for what will come next."

THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF JERUSALEM is Israel's largest television production both in terms of its recreation of events and in its breadth in adaptation of the best-selling novel that was read by millions of readers around the world. The book became a cultural phenomenon. The project has been drawing comparisons to Netflix's successful series Cable Girls.

