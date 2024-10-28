News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

WAKING LIONS Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Performances continue through 16 December.

By: Oct. 28, 2024
WAKING LIONS Comes to the Cameri Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Waking Lions comes to the Cameri Theatre this month. Performances continue through 16 December.

LATEST NEWS

WAKING LIONS Comes to the Cameri Theatre
THE BLUE BIRD Returns to the Cameri Theatre
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Cancels Performances Through October 18
LAWS FOR LIFE Comes to the Cameri Theatre

One evening, after a long shift, Dr. Eitan Green accidentally runs over an Eritrean refugee, and in the heat of the moment quickly flees the scene. He is then blackmailed by the widow of the hit-and-run victim, Sirkit, who demands that he provide medical care to African refugees in exchange for her silence. As Eitan tries to maneuver between his professional duties as a senior physician, his duties as a family man, and the secret life that Sirkit forces upon him, the truth slowly closes in on him.

"Waking Lions" is a fascinating and complex psychological drama about the margins of Israeli society, and about a head-on collision between those who have it all and those who are sick and tired of being invisible. An adaptation of Ayelet Gundar-Goshen's successful and award-winning novel, which has been translated into 17 languages.

Duration: 80 Minutes




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Next on Stage Season 5



Videos