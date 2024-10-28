Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Waking Lions comes to the Cameri Theatre this month. Performances continue through 16 December.

One evening, after a long shift, Dr. Eitan Green accidentally runs over an Eritrean refugee, and in the heat of the moment quickly flees the scene. He is then blackmailed by the widow of the hit-and-run victim, Sirkit, who demands that he provide medical care to African refugees in exchange for her silence. As Eitan tries to maneuver between his professional duties as a senior physician, his duties as a family man, and the secret life that Sirkit forces upon him, the truth slowly closes in on him.

"Waking Lions" is a fascinating and complex psychological drama about the margins of Israeli society, and about a head-on collision between those who have it all and those who are sick and tired of being invisible. An adaptation of Ayelet Gundar-Goshen's successful and award-winning novel, which has been translated into 17 languages.

Duration: 80 Minutes

Comments