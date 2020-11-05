Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Watch the Final Episode of The Cameri Theatre's Series BALFOUR

Article Pixel

The series is by Gur Koren and directed by Amit Afata.

Nov. 5, 2020  

The final episode of The Cameri Theatre's series, Balfour, has been released.

The series is by Gur Koren and directed by Amit Afata.

Members of the group: Yaeli Rosenblit, Tom Hodorov, Roni Nathaniel, Uriya Yablovsky, Maya Koren, Chen Gerti, Amir Hori, Or Lombrozo, Dor Harari, and Tam Gal.

Video: Sivan Pressler and Nitai Shlomo
Stills Photography: Yanai Yehiel
Studio: Shay Hyun

Watch the episode below!


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Christopher Sieber's Birdland Concert!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Laura Osnes' Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Christopher Sieber's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
  • Exclusive: Beth Malone Sings 'On My Own' from LES MISERABLES as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!