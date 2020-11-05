Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch the Final Episode of The Cameri Theatre's Series BALFOUR
The series is by Gur Koren and directed by Amit Afata.
The final episode of The Cameri Theatre's series, Balfour, has been released.
Members of the group: Yaeli Rosenblit, Tom Hodorov, Roni Nathaniel, Uriya Yablovsky, Maya Koren, Chen Gerti, Amir Hori, Or Lombrozo, Dor Harari, and Tam Gal.
Video: Sivan Pressler and Nitai Shlomo
Stills Photography: Yanai Yehiel
Studio: Shay Hyun
Watch the episode below!
