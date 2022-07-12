THROUGH MY EYES is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

"Through my eyes" is a brave and intimate play that highlights what is generally hidden.

The play is based on personal testimonies, written for the most part in a documentary style, presenting the true stories of Yasmin, Michal, and Sarit. Three women from three different regions of the country, with a single trauma which led to a dramatic life change.

Michal, a young woman from a Haredi family, is hurt by someone meant to protect and defend her. Sarit, a talented 12th grade student, whose desire to help and to save the world is halted by an unmerciful attack that occurs within her classroom. Yasmin, who has experienced violence and a lack of belonging her entire life.

The play gives the audience the rare chance to observe the deepest layers of women who have experienced violence; to view worlds of silencing and secrets, institutional denseness, post trauma, guilt, shame, fear, eating disorders, nightmares, flashbacks, forgetting and memory.

Eight actors take an active part in each of the stories and turn the personal drama of three women into a cry belonging to all of us.

"Platforma" Theatre was founded in 2015 by Keren Cohen and Dana Dvorin from a desire to provide a professional stage for women who have suffered violence (sexual, verbal, physical, economic, and emotional). The women victims are given professional training in theatre arts and professional integration in the field, both onstage and behind the scenes.