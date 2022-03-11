THIS IS ME is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

This is the story of the Jerusalem based, Toledano family who have become newly religious. The story focuses on Adrianna, the youngest daughter, and her journey through growing up. The father, Naftali Toledano, is the conducter and founder of "The Spanish Orchestra of Jerusalem" and has taken Eliyahu Elias under his wing.

The mother, Mercedes, was once a singer in the military band and passed on her love for music to her three children: Mirabelle, the conservative daughter, Nerri, the rebellious daughter, and Adrianna the youngest daughter. Adrianna dreams of following in her mother's footsteps even though her ultra-orthodox family doesn't allow women to sing. On her journey to fulfilling her dream, Adrianna encounters different people and places that influence the course of her life. In a night-club run by Linda in the old city of Jerusalem, Adrianna meets two singing waiters: Morad and Freddie, who she falls in love with for the first time in her life.

Through her emotional journey, Adrianna is swept into the night life of Tel-Aviv, she learns about the hardships of making a dream come true, and deals with the infinite dilemma of life: choosing between family values and self-fulfillment.

Duration: 180 Minutes

Performances run through May 14, 2022. Learn more at https://www.cameri.co.il/eng/The_Cameri_Theatre_productions/10563/This_is_me.