THE INTOUCHABLES Comes to Cameri This Week

The Intouchables comes to Cameri beginning this week. A rework of the exciting French smash hit, the production is in cooperation with the creators of the film Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano.

The tale of a uniquely touching, funny meeting between Philippe (Shmuel Vilozhni), a rich intellectual paralyzed from the neck down, and Driss, a young man of African descent, who was released recently from jail and became, almost accidentally, his home carer. On the surface, there is no one less suited to the job.

However, with time, the meeting between the two distant, distinct worlds leads to a crazy, amusing, brave, and especially unexpected friendship of the sort, which changes both of their perspectives on life and connects them more to themselves.

Performances run 28 April - 21 June. Learn more at https://www.cameri.co.il/eng/The_Cameri_Theatre_productions/10688/The_Intouchables.