Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE INTOUCHABLES Comes to Cameri This Week

Performances run 28 April - 21 June.

Apr. 26, 2022  
THE INTOUCHABLES Comes to Cameri This Week

The Intouchables comes to Cameri beginning this week. A rework of the exciting French smash hit, the production is in cooperation with the creators of the film Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano.

The tale of a uniquely touching, funny meeting between Philippe (Shmuel Vilozhni), a rich intellectual paralyzed from the neck down, and Driss, a young man of African descent, who was released recently from jail and became, almost accidentally, his home carer. On the surface, there is no one less suited to the job.

However, with time, the meeting between the two distant, distinct worlds leads to a crazy, amusing, brave, and especially unexpected friendship of the sort, which changes both of their perspectives on life and connects them more to themselves.

Performances run 28 April - 21 June. Learn more at https://www.cameri.co.il/eng/The_Cameri_Theatre_productions/10688/The_Intouchables.



Related Articles View More Israel Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Is Back To The Stage With A New Line-up Of Programmes
  • Hong Kong Dance Presents NEZHA: UNTOLD SOLITUDE in June
  • Hong Kong Philharmonic Cancels HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO BACH Concert
  • Hong Kong Dance Company Announces Upcoming Lineup of Online Events