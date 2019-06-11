THE AFTERNOON OF THE MOLES to Play at The Sherover Theatre

The Afternoon of the Moles will be presented at the Sherover Theatre on June 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. as a part of the Israel Festival.

The Israel Festival presents The Afternoon of the Moles. Children are invited to meet a new species of giant moles, who live underground and are looking for friends. They may be almost blind, but that doesn't stop them as they build a colorful new world, play and dance, and mostly - have the time of their lives.

The performance, suggested for eight years of age and up, will last for 50 minutes and will not include an intermission.

The Israel Festival, founded in 1961 presents outstanding international theatre performances, contemporary dance and classical music, along with outstanding original Israeli works and open to the public street performances.

The artistic program for 2019 reflects on current issues and expressions of identity, while exploring the boundaries of artistic creation and the separation of "artist" and "viewer", "self" and the "other."

For tickets and more information about The Afternoon of the Moles, tap here.





