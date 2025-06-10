NEMESIS Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One is a young, wild, and selfish actress. The other: a tough and bitter theater diva over the age of ninety. On stage, they are bitter rivals. Behind the scenes, they are true enemies. But now, with both of their careers hanging on the line, they have no choice but to find a way to get along. Or at least tolerate one another.

What begins as a fierce battle, with each actress trying to push the other aside, turns into a surprising and extraordinary relationship.

They are completely different, they agree on nothing, but the young up and coming actress just starting out and the stage veteran nearing the end of the road share one thing in common that connects them: an immense passion for life.



The play was first presented at the "Here and Now 2023" Festival of the Cameri Theatre – staged readings of original plays.



This production is supported by Alex and Diti Landsberg.

Duration: 100 Minutes

