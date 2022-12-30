Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LOVE AND PANDEMIC is Now Playing at Cameri Theatre

Performances run through 1 January.

Dec. 30, 2022  

Short, funny, touching and wild love stories, in an isolation hotel for covid patients. In the Love and Pandemic project various playwrights were invited to write short plays during crazy times, about crazy times - the year in which the world just stopped.

Limited from 16

Duration: 90 Minutes

BIRTHDAY CANDLES Comes to the Cameri Theatre Photo
BIRTHDAY CANDLES Comes to the Cameri Theatre
Birthday Candles comes to the Cameri Theatre in Israel in February 2023. We glimpse at Ernestine's life from the age of 17 to 107: almost a hundred years of life, love, hope, pain and laughter; all while baking one cake.
YAGP To Host Auditions and Contemporary Dance Workshop In Israel Photo
YAGP To Host Auditions and Contemporary Dance Workshop In Israel
Youth America Grand Prix has announced its first ever INTERNATIONAL CONTEMPORARY YOUTH ENSEMBLE, in collaboration with YGP Israel. 
Isaac Sutton Reunites With Nurit Hirsh At The Tel Aviv Museum Of Art Photo
Isaac Sutton Reunites With Nurit Hirsh At The Tel Aviv Museum Of Art
Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton will reunite with legendary Israeli composer Nurit Hirsh at The Tel Aviv Museum of Art on Friday, December 9th at 9:30PM. This special performance is part of their joint concert tour, marking Hirsh's 80th birthday celebration. 
THE TANK is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre Photo
THE TANK is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre
The Tank is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 10 January.

