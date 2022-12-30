LOVE AND PANDEMIC is Now Playing at Cameri Theatre

Short, funny, touching and wild love stories, in an isolation hotel for covid patients. In the Love and Pandemic project various playwrights were invited to write short plays during crazy times, about crazy times - the year in which the world just stopped.

Limited from 16

Duration: 90 Minutes

Performances run through 1 January.

Learn more at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216761®id=156&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cameri.co.il%2Feng%2FThe_Cameri_Theatre_productions%2F10771%2FLove_and_Pandemic?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.