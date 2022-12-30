LOVE AND PANDEMIC is Now Playing at Cameri Theatre
Performances run through 1 January.
Short, funny, touching and wild love stories, in an isolation hotel for covid patients. In the Love and Pandemic project various playwrights were invited to write short plays during crazy times, about crazy times - the year in which the world just stopped.
Limited from 16
Duration: 90 Minutes
Learn more at https://www.cameri.co.il/eng/The_Cameri_Theatre_productions/10771/Love_and_Pandemic.
