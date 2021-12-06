Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LIFE IS A CABARET Begins at Cameri This Week

Performances run through 10 January 2022.

Dec. 6, 2021 Â 
The Cameri Theatre celebrates 75 years of theatre in a unique musical evening - a festive celebration of all the great musicals staged in the theater in the past 75 years, from Israeli classics to internationally-renowned musicals. A celebration of all the great moments from the beloved musicals, with dance, songs and lots of music!

Cast: Itzik Cohen, Dana Frider, Gal Popular, Revital Zaltsman, Ofri Biterman, Noy Alperin, Jordan Nikfahama/Shani Shauli, Ella Rozenzwig, Zion Houri, Liron Wigdor, Yuval Hebe, Hagar Engel, Barak Biton, Or Moshe, Shahaf Balash, Raz Solomon, Itay Koren ,Shani Dekel ,Roni Ovadia, and Maayan Trabish.

Learn more at https://www.cameri.co.il/eng/The_Cameri_Theatre_productions/10715/Life_is_a_cabaret.


