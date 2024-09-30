News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

LAWS FOR LIFE Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Performances begin on 8 November.

By: Sep. 30, 2024
LAWS FOR LIFE Comes to the Cameri Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

When you come home for a holiday dinner, you know - your dad has to tell an awkward joke at exactly the most inopportune moment, it's a law. Your sister, who is healthy, will tell you about how you dressed even if you didn't ask her opinion, it's a law. And you know that Aunt Tzipi will ask for the dessert before the main course and you mustn't say anything to her, not only because it's strange but because it's... a law.

LATEST NEWS

WALKING LIONS Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month
Take Our Fall 2024 Survey For A Chance To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card
WHOEVER WASN'T BORN - IS MISSING OUT Comes to the Cmaeri Theatre Next Month
WAITRESS is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

In "Laws for Life" we invite you to be a guest at the Seder night of a particularly disturbed family, but since you don't know them, there is a patent that will help: their internal laws will be written in huge letters so that the whole audience can see, and think to themselves - "How lucky that this is not my family ".

An Israeli adaptation of the wild comedy that performed around the world.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos