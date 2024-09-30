LAWS FOR LIFE Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



When you come home for a holiday dinner, you know - your dad has to tell an awkward joke at exactly the most inopportune moment, it's a law. Your sister, who is healthy, will tell you about how you dressed even if you didn't ask her opinion, it's a law. And you know that Aunt Tzipi will ask for the dessert before the main course and you mustn't say anything to her, not only because it's strange but because it's... a law.

In "Laws for Life" we invite you to be a guest at the Seder night of a particularly disturbed family, but since you don't know them, there is a patent that will help: their internal laws will be written in huge letters so that the whole audience can see, and think to themselves - "How lucky that this is not my family ".

An Israeli adaptation of the wild comedy that performed around the world.

Comments