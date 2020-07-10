Government of Israel Postpones Reopening of Cultural Events and Performances

The government of Israel has decided to postpone the reopening of all performances and events due to a spike in coronavirus cases, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The culture sector, made up of live theater performances and productions, was the last sector allowed to operate again. They were looking at a late-June reopening.

Some theaters that began to reopen with limited audiences were respecting social distancing and utilizing outdoor spaces.

The shutdown extension also effects event halls, clubs, bars, gyms and public pools.

Read the full story HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More Israel Stories

More Hot Stories For You