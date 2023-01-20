BIRTHDAY CANDLES is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre
Birthday Candles is now playing at the Cameri Theatre in Israel. Performances run through 21 February.
For her 17th birthday, Ernestine's mother teaches her a cake recipe that has been passed down the generations. It's a simple cake: flour, eggs, butter, sugar. The most basic ingredients, and yet, they make up the world.
We glimpse at Ernestine's life from the age of 17 to 107: almost a hundred years of life, love, hope, pain and laughter; all while baking one cake.
