Birthday Candles is now playing at the Cameri Theatre in Israel. Performances run through 21 February.

For her 17th birthday, Ernestine's mother teaches her a cake recipe that has been passed down the generations. It's a simple cake: flour, eggs, butter, sugar. The most basic ingredients, and yet, they make up the world.

We glimpse at Ernestine's life from the age of 17 to 107: almost a hundred years of life, love, hope, pain and laughter; all while baking one cake.

