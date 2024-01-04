BIRTHDAY CANDLES Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week

Performances run 4 January through 19 February.
For her 17th birthday, Ernestine's mother teaches her a cake recipe that has been passed down the generations. It’s a simple cake: flour, eggs, butter, sugar. The most basic ingredients, and yet, they make up the world.
We glimpse at Ernestine's life from the age of 17 to 107: almost a hundred years of life, love, hope, pain and laughter; all while baking one cake.
Duration: 110 Minutes
Play: Noah Haidle
Translation: Eli Bijaoui
Director: Roni Brodecki
Set: Shani Tur
Costumes: Shira Wise
Music: Maya Belsitzman
Lighting: Keren Granek
Movement: Sharon Gal
Director assist: Omer Boulanger Cohen
Cast: Ola Schur-Selektar, Alon Sendler, Yishay Golan, Kineret Limoni, Naama Chetrit, Eran Mor