BIRTHDAY CANDLES Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week

Birthday Candles comes to the Cameri Theatre, playing 4 January through 19 February.

For her 17th birthday, Ernestine's mother teaches her a cake recipe that has been passed down the generations. It’s a simple cake: flour, eggs, butter, sugar. The most basic ingredients, and yet, they make up the world.

We glimpse at Ernestine's life from the age of 17 to 107: almost a hundred years of life, love, hope, pain and laughter; all while baking one cake.

Duration: 110 Minutes

Play: Noah Haidle

Translation: Eli Bijaoui

Director: Roni Brodecki

Set: Shani Tur

Costumes: Shira Wise

Music: Maya Belsitzman

Lighting: Keren Granek

Movement: Sharon Gal

Director assist: Omer Boulanger Cohen

Cast: Ola Schur-Selektar, Alon Sendler, Yishay Golan, Kineret Limoni, Naama Chetrit, Eran Mor