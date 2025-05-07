ARIADNE AUF NAXOS Comes to Tel Aviv This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opera enthusiasts in Israel have a treat in store this May as the Israeli Opera presents Richard Strauss’s Ariadne auf Naxos at the Performing Arts Center in Tel Aviv. This production, running from May 19 to May 30, 2025, offers a captivating blend of classical mythology and backstage comedy.

Directed by Ido Ricklin and conducted by Asher Fisch, the opera features set designs by Simon Lima Holdsworth and costumes by Oren Dar. The Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon LeZion will accompany the performance, bringing Strauss's intricate score to life. This production is a collaboration between the Israeli Opera, Opera Krakowska, and Theater Dortmund.

Performances are scheduled for May 19, 22, 24, 26, 28, and 30, all starting at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available through the Israeli Opera's official website.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience a unique operatic performance that combines humor, drama, and sublime music in the heart of Tel Aviv.

