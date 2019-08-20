ANNIHILATOR LIVE Will Rock Out at Havana Club

Annihilator Live will come to the Havana Club Nov. 13, 2019.

This will be the Canadian metal legend band's first appearance in Israel.

Annihilator broke big with their first album Alice in Hell in 1989, when the "Allison Hell" song and the accompanying music video became one of the greatest metal anthems of all time.

Under the leadership of guitarist, writer, leader and vocalist Jeff Waters the band continued to release huge albums such as "Never, Neverland," "Set the World on Fire" and "King Of The Kill."

This year, the band also released a new album called "For The Demented" that incorporates Alice's "Deadly Speed In Hell" with the melody of "Set the World on Fire."

The band will be performing in Israel as part of the European tour of the new album, and is expected to include huge songs such as "Alison Hell," "King Of The Kill," "Set the world on Fire," "Phantasmagoria" and many others.

For more information and tickets to Annihilator, tap here.





