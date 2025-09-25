The Songs of Joni Mitchell Performed By Clare O'Mahony and Band Come to The Everyman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Everyman will present the return of “The Songs of Joni Mitchell”, a stunning one-night-only concert celebrating the music of one of the most influential singer-songwriters of all time. Join in on Sunday 12th October at 7pm for an unforgettable evening of music, as a stellar lineup of Cork-based musicians, led by song-writer Clare O’Mahony, pay tribute to Joni Mitchell’s extraordinary songbook.

Clare has forged her own path in music for nearly two decades, playing nationally and internationally alongside such artists as James Blunt, Mick Flannery and Ron Hynes (Sonny’s Dream). Clare has two self-released albums featuring tracks produced by Declan Sinnott and featuring Mick Flannery on piano. This is not the first time she has performed this show. Back in 2018 and 2019, The Everyman hosted The Songs of Joni Mitchell performed by Clare O’Mahony and band to a packed house each time. Clare also took the show to Dublin, Galway, and Kerry.

On the night, Clare will perform a range of Joni Mitchell’s songs from heart-wrenching to heart-lifting. Mitchell’s catalogue stretches far and wide - it is the kind of catalogue where you know more than you think you know - from Counting Crows cover of Big Yellow Taxi to that scene in Love Actually, where Emma Thompson’s heartbreak is played through Joni’s “Both Sides Now”.

Joni Mitchell has inspired generations with her unique voice, intricate compositions, and deeply personal lyrics. This special concert at The Everyman promises to capture the spirit and soul of Mitchell’s work, revisiting classics such as “A Case of You,” “Both Sides Now,” “River,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” and “Woodstock” — reinterpreted with fresh energy and heartfelt reverence and of course backed by a full band.

