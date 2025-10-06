The Mersey Beatles to Perform at The Everyman in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world’s favourite Liverpool-born tribute to The Beatles is heading to Cork for an unmissable hit-packed show celebrating the Fab Four’s rise to global fame. The Mersey Beatles have wowed fans around the world for 25 years and are now bringing their biggest ever tour to The Everyman Theatre on Wednesday, November 5. Final tickets are on sale now via everymancork.com.

Sixty years ago – as Beatlemania gripped the world – The Beatles made history by playing the world’s first stadium rock show at New York’s Shea Stadium. It came in the same year that saw John, Paul, George, and Ringo – at the height of their pop powers – releasing the now legendary albums Help! and Rubber Soul.

To celebrate this special 60th anniversary, The Mersey Beatles will deliver an all-new show honoring The Beatles’ 1965 hits and that famous night at Shea Stadium. The band, who perform sold-out shows around the world, will then take the audience on a fabulous ride through the psychedelic brilliance of Sgt. Pepper, a walk down Abbey Road, and celebrate the Fab Four’s later work such as Revolution, Get Back, and Hey Jude.

Just like the real thing, The Mersey Beatles hail from Liverpool, where they were the resident Beatles tribute at the world-famous Cavern Club for a decade—playing more than 600 times at the legendary venue where the Fab Four honed their talents in the 1960s.

Since leaving The Cavern Club, the band—Mark Bloor (John), Steven Howard (Paul), Craig McGown (George), and Brian Ambrose (Ringo)—have toured the world many times over.

