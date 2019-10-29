The Everyman Will Present JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Panto

This year's Pantomime at the Everyman Theatre in Cork is the wonderful, and timeless, story of Jack and the Beanstalk, which opens on Saturday, November 30th. Presented by The Everyman and CADA, it is directed and produced by the indomitable Catherine Mahon Buckley.

Rehearsals are well under way and the cast includes: Michael Sands, playing Saxofen, who wants to rule the world; Jimmy Brockie as Jack Dawe, who is innocent and fun and believes everyone; Marjorie Dawe, Jack's Mum, is Fionula Linehan; and Ciaran Bermingham will bring his own particular brand of craziness to the role of Charlotte Cowlee, who says everything that people think privately. The Goose is back, played by April Kelly and Jill will be performed by Margarida Silva with Alex Hindmarsh as the loveable, kind Giant.

So, make a date, and climb the magical beanstalk with Jack to see and explore what happens. Jack and the Beanstalk will have everything people want from Cork's best loved traditional panto: favourite songs, dance routines and slapstick capers.

Discounted rates are available for groups of 20 or more. Phone 021 4501780 or groups@everymancork.com

An ISL interpreted performance will take place Friday 3rd January at 1.30pm.

For full details see www.everymancork.com





Related Articles Shows View More Ireland Stories

More Hot Stories For You