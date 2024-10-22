The Everyman Reveals Christmas Pantomime RED RIDING HOOD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Everyman will present a pantomime like no other – Red Riding Hood. Opening on November 30th, and continuing until January 12th, this enchanting show promises to be a delightful treat for audiences of all ages.

Join Red, her best friend Pip, and the ever-spirited Granny, as they embark on a whimsical adventure to outwit the cunning Deco the Wolf from Dublin. Along the way, they'll encounter a host of charming woodland folk. Keep an eye out for our Poodle who has big Hollywood dreams! Expect a vibrant mix of hilarious antics, catchy songs, and dazzling performances that will leave you wanting more. The Everyman's production of Red Riding Hood is packed with surprises and heartwarming moments, making it the perfect festive outing for families and friends.

To ensure everyone can enjoy the magic, we are proud to offer accessible performances:

Audio-described performance & touch tour on Friday, January 3rd.

ISL-interpreted performance on Saturday, January 4th.

Don't miss out on this spectacular show that's a holiday tradition. Book your tickets now and get ready for a pantomime experience that's as heartwarming as it is hilarious! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit The Everyman's website www.everymancork.com

