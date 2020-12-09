The Abbey Theatre in Partnership With Aware Presents ABBEY CALLING
Abbey Calling will be presented 15th - 19th December 2020.
This December, the Abbey Theatre will present Abbey Calling - a new initiative, bringing brilliant pieces of literature directly into the homes of those feeling isolated.
A partnership with mental health charity, Aware, Abbey Calling sees 50 of Ireland's leading actors make up to 2,000 phone calls. In each phone call, the performers will read a poem, perform a speech, perhaps sing a song, and, crucially, have a chat with the person on the other end of the phone.
The Abbey's audiences will be connected directly with its artists in this innovative new project, which can be booked, for free, at abbeytheatre.ie. It's the perfect gift for a family member or friend, in Ireland or abroad, who you might not see this Christmas, or who may not get to come home this year.
Bookers will be invited to make a discretionary donation to partner charity, Aware, during the booking process. All funds raised will contribute towards the organisation's vital mental health services, delivered in communities nationwide.
Abbey Theatre Co-Directors, Graham McLaren and Neil Murray, said: "As 2020 draws to a close, we remain determined to reach audiences who are missing live performance and feeling isolated. We are committed to keeping artists in employment and we are delighted to be employing 50 of Ireland's leading actors for the week of Abbey Calling. We are thrilled to partner with Aware on this project, an organisation that does so much for those in need, and all donations made for this project will go directly to them. We would also like to extend our thanks to the writers, their agents and various literary estates for allowing us to use their work as part of this initiative."
Aware Chief Executive Director, Dominic Layden, said: "We're delighted to have been chosen as the recipient charity for Abbey Calling. It's been a challenging year for everyone as we navigate through the uncertainty and life changes brought by COVID-19. Safety measures such as cocooning and social distancing are important for our physical health, but have taken a toll on our mental health and led to many feeling lonely and isolated. We are also missing the daily activities and experiences that we enjoyed and contributed positively towards our mental health - such as live performances. Abbey Calling is a fantastic initiative, providing important human connection while offering the opportunity to experience an exclusive live performance from one of Ireland's leading actors. It's a wonderful gift - whether it's for yourself, a loved one or someone in your community that would benefit from the experience."
The artists involved are:
Karen Ardiff
Steve Blount
Charlotte Bradley
Anthony Brophy
Catherine Byrne
Des Cave
Richard Clements
Grace Collender
Juliette Crosbie
Muiris Crowley
Faoileann Cunningham
Paul Curley
Alan Devally
Rachael Dowling
Nick Dunning
Hilda Fay
Maeve Fitzgerald
Mark Fitzgerald
Eva-Jane Gaffney
Donal Gallery
Anna Healy
Aron Hegarty
Bosco Hogan
Katie Honan
Stephen Jones
Jade Jordan
Aidan Kelly
Marcus Lamb
Lisa Lambe
Mark Lambert
Andrew Linnie
Laurence Lowry
Sarah Madigan
Daryl McCormack
Barry McGovern
Dan Monaghan
Bill Murphy
Mary Murray
Maire Ní Ghrainne
Brid Ní Neachtain
Helen Norton
Maureen O'Connell
Will O'Connell
Mary O'Driscoll
Aisling O'Sullivan
Rynagh O'Grady
John Olohan
Kevin Olohan
Jimmy Smallhorne
Catherine Walsh
They will perform one of the below:
1. Lace by Eavann Boland, and Still I Rise by Maya Angelou
2. Seed by Paula Meehan, and Lines Written on a Seat on the Grand Canal, Dublin by Patrick Kavanagh
3. Song of Myself (Stanzas 1&2) by Walt Whitman and Aedh wishes for the cloths of Heaven by W.B. Yeats
4. The Lake Isle of Innisfree by W.B. Yeats, and Alone by Maya Angelou
5. When all the others were away at Mass by Seamus Heaney, and Everything Is Going To Be All Right by Derek Mahon
6. Quarantine by Eavann Boland
7. Léiriú de dhá dhán, An Chead Brog le Máire Mac an tSaoi, agus Cul an Ti le Seán Ó Riordáin
8. An extract from Actress by Anne Enright
9. An extract from Solstice by Kevin Barry
10. An extract from The Dead by James Joyce
11. An extract from The Green Road by Anne Enright
12. A selection from Two for the Road by Roddy Doyle
13. An extract from Persuasion by Jane Austen
14. A performance of the song The Lass of Aughrim
15. A performance of the song The Auld Triangle
16. A performance of the song Down by The Salley Gardens
Abbey Calling takes place from 15th - 19th December and free tickets can be booked on abbeytheatre.ie.