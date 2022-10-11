TRASH CULTURE REVUE'S PREMIERE EDITION Live Art Revue Comes to Cork City

Trash Culture Revue's Premiere Edition is bringing together 15 Cork artists working under the radar for one night only in one of Cork's finest dives. Taking place on Sunday 23 October at Cork's iconic Kino, this Premiere Edition will feature performances from Seiko Hayase, Alex Petcu, Raphael Olympio, Iverni Baroque Ensemble, Guillaume Cousson and Bass Emitter (Kevin Terry), hosted by Arran Blake of art-punk band Pretty Happy, and featuring visuals from Cristian Cruceru and artwork design by Shane O'Driscoll.

Trash Culture Revue will be an intermittent series of Live Art gatherings taking place in Cork city, bringing together artists from a diverse range of backgrounds, artforms, and experiences, across music, spoken word, performance art, circus and more - celebrating artists with distinctive voices who find performance space limited on the mainstream arts and cultural circuit.

Trash Culture Revue is a rallying cry against the critical shortage of platforms and venues for live art and performance in Cork city - limiting the ways in which artists meet, exchange, and collaborate. Future editions will see collaborations between artists from different artforms creating a much-needed space for artists to play, fail and experiment in front of a live audience while building new and exciting artistic relationships and shining a light on some of the city's most exciting and cutting edge artists.

Moray Bresnihan of Goldiefish events says: "Currently there is no single venue/platform/stage, in Cork, in which artists from across the live art spectrum can collaborate, experiment, play and learn from each other. This Culture Revue seeks to change that. We intend to develop a space for inter-disciplinary performance and collaboration as well as give young emerging artists and performers the opportunity to play with new ideas and meet established artists from the city, around the country and abroad. Expect a night of brilliance."

Doors at 7pm, Sunday 23rd October 2022. Tickets €10 are available from Eventbrite.

Ticket link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202340®id=154&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftinyurl.com%2FTrashCultureKino?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Trash Culture Revue is produced by Goldiefish Events and Conall Ó Riain

Trash Culture Revue is supported by the Local Live Performance Support Scheme Phase 4 from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, administered by the Arts Office of Cork City Council.