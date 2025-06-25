THISISPOPBABY to Bring RIOT To Vicar Street in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THISISPOPBABY will bring their OG smash-hit variety theatre sensation RIOT, back home to Vicar Street, Dublin for four nights only this July. Performances will run from 17-20 July 2025.

RIOT: The show that stole hearts and blew minds across the globe is back to where it all began - louder, prouder, and more unmissable than ever.

RIOT is the award-winning, genre-smashing spectacle that broke the mold of Irish theatre. A high-octane cocktail of wild theatre, electrifying circus, jaw-dropping cabaret and soul-stirring spoken word; a glittering expression of the artist as revolutionary, and audience as active citizen; and a joyful clarion call for community and coalition. It's a celebration of Irish culture with a fierce edge - fun, filthy, and full of heart.

Winner of Best Production at Dublin Fringe Festival 2016 and hailed as one of the most influential Irish shows of the 21st Century, RIOT is one part party, one part protest, and full-throttle theatrical experience like no other. Since its debut, the show has played to nearly 100,000 rapturous audiences in Dublin, Sydney, Melbourne, Toronto, and New York, and now, led by all-star cast with entertaining powerhouses like Panti Bliss and Emmet Kirwan, and with surprise special guests each night, this jaw-dropping returns by popular demand to where the beat began.

Created by the tour-de-force team at THISISPOPBABY and featuring a knockout cast including:

Panti Bliss, Queen of Ireland

Emmet Kirwan (Dublin Oldschool, Accents)

Up & Over It (Riverdance, Atomic Saloon Las Vegas)

Lords of Strut (Absolute Legends, Body Brothers RTE)

The Sirens - Alma Kelliher (Lux Alma), Nicola Kavanagh (Anúna) & Adam Matthews (WAKE, PHOENO)

Aerialist Omar Cortez Gonzales (Cirque du Soleil, Spanish Olympian)

Thanks to THISISPOPBABY directors Jennifer Jennings and Phillip McMahon with art direction and set design by Niall Sweeney, costumes by James Seaver and lighting by Mark Galione - RIOT is ready to gather at the barricades once more!

"It's a thrill to be reuniting with the incredible all-star RIOT cast to bring this joyful big night out back to its spiritual home of Vicar Street. The show's message of community and coalition feels even more relevant than when we first made the show and following an incredible tour in the UK with WAKE, it's magic to be bringing the original love bomb back for four big nights out in Dublin." - Jennifer Jennings & Phillip McMahon, Directors, THISISPOPBABY.

