STRONG WING by Jon Fosse to be Presented at Smock Alley Theatre in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Scena will present the Irish Premiere of Strong Wind, a new play by Nobel prizewinning author Jon Fosse, translated by Mai-Brit Akerholt at Smock Alley Theatre.

A man has been away for a long time. He returns and peers out the window of a flat that he shares with his wife. But is it still his home...and is this even his life? Or does he belong to the past - a spectator of his own abyss?

Acclaimed Washington DC theatre company Scena Theatre present the Irish premiere of this surreal story by Jon Fosse, Europe's most performed living writer in Smock Alley Theatre from 26-31 May. The tragicomic one-act play marks Ibsen Award winner and Nobel Prize for Literature recipient, Fosse's, return to the stage after a long hiatus of his own with a play that he describes as "a haunted man's scenic poem".

Strong Wind tells the tale of a man's attempt to return to life where nothing is certain. Scena Theatre's Artistic Director, Robert McNamara, is excited about bringing the show to Ireland. "We first staged this piece in DC several seasons ago, and I've wanted to share it more widely ever since. The original cast is returning for this production - Sissel Bakken, Bob Sheire and Stas Wronka - and we're building on what we created the first time around. Fosse's writing is quiet, poetic, and deeply profound. This is a story about memory, loss, and searching for connection - told in the smallest of gestures and silences. It stays with you.

Scena has always believed in bringing global stories to life and in carrying them across borders. These upcoming performances continue that mission."

Scena has produced two other plays by Jon Fosse. The US premiere of Fosse's surreal play about shipwrecked survivors, SEA, at the DC Arts Center in 2019 and Fosse's drama about a paranoid couple, Someone is Going to Come in 2017.

About Scena Theatre

Scena Theatre is Washington DC's premiere international theatre. For 37 years Scena Theatre has brought the best in international plays to DC and stimulated cultural exchange between local and global artists. Scena was founded by DC native and Artistic Director Robert McNamara and Managing Director Amy Schmidt. We produce an annual season of plays, seasonal readings, a Workshop Series to develop new scripts, and tours to international festivals and theatres.

Scena has a rich history of staging premiering bold plays by both renowned and up-and-coming writers. In the past 15 years alone, Scena has premiered work from Australian playwright John Shand; English playwrights Steven Berkoff and Mark Ravenhill; German playwright Rainer Werner Fassbinder; Hungarian playwright George Tabori; Finnish playwright Sofi Oksanen and and American playwright C. Denny Swanson.

Comments

Best Costume Design - Live Standings Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 23% Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 12% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds