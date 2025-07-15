STONES IN HIS POCKETS Comes to The Everyman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, prepare for laughter as the critically acclaimed production of Stones in His Pockets arrives at The Everyman from 29 Jul to 10 Aug. A rediscovery of the worldwide hit, the Barn Theatre production of Stones in His Pockets captures the magic of the original with stunning new stagecraft.

Set in rural Ireland, a small village is turned upside down by the arrival of a Hollywood studio to film the latest historic blockbuster. Told through the eyes of local lads Charlie Conlon and Jake Quinn – played by Gerard McCabe and Shaun Blaney – who are employed as extras, it soon becomes clear that Tinseltown’s romanticised dream of Ireland is a long way from reality. After a tragic incident concerning a local teenager, Charlie and Jake assume responsibility for giving an account of events, taking on all the roles themselves.

Directed by Matthew McElhinney, son of the playwright Marie Jones and original Director Ian McElhinney, this production brings a fresh take on the often funny, thought-provoking and witty comedy, the original of which has won numerous awards including both the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best New Comedy, as well as three Tony nominations on Broadway. Stones in His Pockets ran for four years in the West End and has delighted audiences around the world.

Marie Jones's play was first staged at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast in June 1999 before opening at the Tricycle Theatre, London, in August 1999. It transferred to the New Ambassadors Theatre, London, in May 2000.

Don’t miss your chance to see this internationally acclaimed production in Cork. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering the play for the first time, Stones in His Pockets promises an unforgettable night at the theatre.

Join The Community Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More