Playwright David Gilna To Return To The Lark Concert Hall With DID I EVER TELL YA

David Gilna will return to The Lark Concert Hall for his fourth production with his latest storytelling masterpiece: Did I Ever Tell Ya.

Join award-winning playwright & actor David Gilna for an unforgettable evening of storytelling as he delves into the laughter and heartbreak that shape our lives. Through themes of grief, nostalgia, and the enduring power of humour, David asks the ultimate question: why do we tell the stories we do? A deeply moving and wildly entertaining night that will leave you laughing, crying, and craving more.

"Some stories heal, some stories haunt, and some fill the room with laughter-this one does it all."

Running 75 minutes and directed by the legendary Dublin playwright Frank Allen. As always, David brings something special to the stage - including surprise guest acts. Following the incredible tribute to Malachy McCourt last year, where his ashes were honoured on stage, this new show continues Gilna's tradition of heart, humour, and raw honesty.

