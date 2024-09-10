Photos: First Look At NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL UK & Ireland Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See first look photos of the world premiere of NOW That’s What I Call A Musical. The UK & Ireland tour started on 6 September in Aylesbury and runs until 12 April 2025.

NOW That’s What I Call A Musical, is a brand-new British musical written by award-winning comedian Pippa Evans and directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood.

Starring Nina Wadia as Gemma, Melissa Jacques as April from 6 September 2024 (Aylesbury) up to and including 7 December 2024 (Brighton) and Sam Bailey who will then take over the role from 14 January 2025 (Southampton) with Kieran Cooper as Younger Tim, Christopher Glover as Dad, Chris Grahamson as Tim, Maia Hawkins as Younger April, Lauren Hendricks as Ms Dorian, Shakil Hussain as Frank, Nikita Johal as Younger Gemma, Luke Latchman as Younger Frank, Matthew Mori as Younger Steve, Phil Sealey as Steve, Callum Tempest as Barney and Poppy Tierney as Mum. The cast is completed by Emily Barnett-Salter, Molly Cheesley , Lizzy Ives , Stefanos Petri, Martha Pothen and Blake Tuke.

Special guest stars, Sinitta, Sonia, Carol Decker and Jay Osmond will play themselves and sing the songs that made them NOW icons at certain venues. For further detail, patrons are advised to check their local websites.

Get ready to relive the playlist of your life by celebrating 40 years of the iconic and chart-topping compilations brand NOW That’s What I Call Music, which has sold an estimated 200 million copies worldwide. This fun-filled evening is bursting with hits from Whitney Houston, Wham! Blondie, Tears For Fears, Spandau Ballet and so many more.

It’s Birmingham, 1989. Two school friends, Gemma and April, are busy with very important business - planning their lives based on Number One Magazine quizzes and dreaming of snogging Rick Astley. Cut to Birmingham 2009 and it’s the most dreaded event of their lives– the school reunion. Drama, old flames and receding hairlines come together as friends reunite and everything from the past starts to slot into place. The biggest question is: what was with all that hairspray?

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More